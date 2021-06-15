Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,536.13.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,448.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,448.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,318.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.