Alphasimplex Group LLC Buys 2,437 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

JNJ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.17. 94,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,171,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

