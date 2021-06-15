Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 4,009 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,211,000 after acquiring an additional 130,411 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 231,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,852 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.
Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $303.97. 10,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,728. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.85. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.
The Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
