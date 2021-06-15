Alphasimplex Group LLC Takes Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 143,124 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. People’s United Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Insiders sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. 71,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,155. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.48.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

