Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

