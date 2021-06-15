Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,800 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the May 13th total of 2,239,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Amada stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. Amada has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

