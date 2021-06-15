Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,800 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the May 13th total of 2,239,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Amada stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. Amada has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.10.
Amada Company Profile
