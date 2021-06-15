Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been assigned a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ETR AAD traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €157.20 ($184.94). The stock had a trading volume of 6,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The company has a market cap of $898.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09. Amadeus FiRe has a twelve month low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a twelve month high of €158.40 ($186.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €146.06.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

