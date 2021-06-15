Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,383.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,296.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,508.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

