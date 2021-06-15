American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

