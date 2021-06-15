American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

