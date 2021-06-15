American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.69. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $14.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,773 shares of company stock worth $27,002,127. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

