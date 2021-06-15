American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.82.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,173. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.