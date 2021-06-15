American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives C$4.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOT.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of HOT.UN stock opened at C$4.52 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a market cap of C$355.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.