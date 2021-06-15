American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.