American International Group Inc. Has $160,000 Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

