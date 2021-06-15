American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,607 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,388,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 244,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FULC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

