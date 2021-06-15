American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 45.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.06. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,116 shares of company stock valued at $46,024,019. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.