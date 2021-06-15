American International Group Inc. Sells 617 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Nutanix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Nutanix by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $37.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

