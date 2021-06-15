Amicus Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,903 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,525% compared to the average daily volume of 106 put options.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,656.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and sold 123,407 shares valued at $1,246,709. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 118.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $9,602,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $459,000.

A number of analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 122,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,640. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

