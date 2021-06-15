Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $1,516,599.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMHC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMHC opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

