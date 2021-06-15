Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $48,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $2,856,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $3,020,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $6,293,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NAPA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,580. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.