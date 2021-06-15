Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,529 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. Tapestry accounts for 1.2% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 36.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,178 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

TPR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.14. 36,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,448. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

