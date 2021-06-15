Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Invests $993,000 in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth about $2,482,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $11,259,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGPIU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Tuesday. 37,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,087. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

