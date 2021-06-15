Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. owned 0.17% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWCT. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth $28,958,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth about $15,795,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,906,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,528,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000.

TWCT stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,923. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

