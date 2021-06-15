Analysts Anticipate Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Cameco posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

CCJ traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 249,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,783. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

