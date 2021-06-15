Analysts Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce sales of $16.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.71 million to $16.80 million. Asure Software reported sales of $14.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $71.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.19 million to $71.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 105,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 336.9% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 728,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 561,515 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 485,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 116,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 103,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

