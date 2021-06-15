Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,179,350. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.10.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.