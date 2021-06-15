Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Shift4 Payments posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,821,129 shares of company stock valued at $168,104,544. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $97.66 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

