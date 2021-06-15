Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Veeco Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VECO has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of VECO stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 6,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,478. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.73 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.