Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to announce sales of $156.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.20 million and the lowest is $152.87 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $178.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $624.12 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $633.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 143,553 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,330,000 after acquiring an additional 127,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.