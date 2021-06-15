Analysts Set Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Price Target at $35.33

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49. Hilltop has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

