Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Target Price at C$13.28

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.13. 336,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -14.19. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$3.72 and a 52-week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.