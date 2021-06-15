Analysts Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $125.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.07. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Raymond James by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

