Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Finning International (FTT)

Finning International (TSE: FTT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/15/2021 – Finning International was given a new C$28.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Finning International was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Finning International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Finning International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Finning International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$38.50 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Finning International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$39.00.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$38.00.

5/11/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$38.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Finning International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE FTT traded up C$0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.44. The company had a trading volume of 170,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,262. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. Finning International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

Get Finning International Inc alerts:

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 2.0050394 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk bought 3,175 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,053,277.92. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682 over the last 90 days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.