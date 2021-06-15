Analyzing Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) & Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Curative Biotechnology and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ontrak 0 2 3 0 2.60

Ontrak has a consensus target price of $42.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.51%. Given Ontrak’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Ontrak’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ontrak $82.84 million 7.15 -$22.71 million ($1.29) -25.90

Curative Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ontrak.

Profitability

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Ontrak -20.77% -54.79% -14.11%

Volatility & Risk

Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -33.9, indicating that its share price is 3,490% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of Ontrak shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ontrak beats Curative Biotechnology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., doing business as Connectyx, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

