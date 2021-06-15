Analyzing Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gouverneur Bancorp and Logansport Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Logansport Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 3.03 $1.19 million N/A N/A Logansport Financial $11.68 million 2.55 $3.91 million N/A N/A

Logansport Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Logansport Financial 41.04% N/A N/A

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Summary

Logansport Financial beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and commercial real estate, commercial installment, and equipment loans, as well as lines of credit and letters of credit. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as offers online banking services. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices and one loan production office. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.