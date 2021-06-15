Analyzing Ontrak (OTRK) & Its Peers

Ontrak (NASDAQ: OTRK) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ontrak to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ontrak and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ontrak -20.77% -54.79% -14.11% Ontrak Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ontrak and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ontrak 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ontrak Competitors 92 389 536 15 2.46

Ontrak currently has a consensus price target of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.51%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.56%. Given Ontrak’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Ontrak has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak’s peers have a beta of 7.02, indicating that their average share price is 602% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ontrak and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ontrak $82.84 million -$22.71 million -25.90 Ontrak Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 42.23

Ontrak’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ontrak. Ontrak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Ontrak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of Ontrak shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ontrak peers beat Ontrak on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

