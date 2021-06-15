ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Cap of $43,161.77

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 105.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, ANON has traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $43,161.77 and approximately $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.70 or 0.08803931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00059767 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00062565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022206 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

