Anyswap Market Capitalization Hits $43.09 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $43.09 million and $436,602.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00005770 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

