AppCoins Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $19.26 million and approximately $371,139.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,155,287 coins and its circulating supply is 245,155,285 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

