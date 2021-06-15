Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Applied Materials worth $1,950,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $138.77. The company had a trading volume of 85,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

