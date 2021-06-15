Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report $26.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $47.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $117.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $121.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.10 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASC shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

ASC opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.07. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 76,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 227,586 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 286,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.