Arionum Market Capitalization Achieves $64,354.07 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $64,354.07 and $7.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,317.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.73 or 0.06358782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.50 or 0.01543992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.35 or 0.00432444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00144247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.71 or 0.00683840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.00421880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005932 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00040315 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.