Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE ARLO opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.