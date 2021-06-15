Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARZTY shares. UBS Group upgraded Aryzta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Aryzta to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ARZTY stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Aryzta has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

