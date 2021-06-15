Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 604,900 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the May 13th total of 271,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Monday. 213,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,481. Ascendant Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 2,198.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 3,010.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 1,016,238 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 28.1% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 195,623 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

