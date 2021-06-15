Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $6.59 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after purchasing an additional 922,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after purchasing an additional 975,176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

