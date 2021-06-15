Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Starbucks comprises 0.1% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

