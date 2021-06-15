ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

ASOS stock opened at GBX 5,066 ($66.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,102.80. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,968 ($38.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.92.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

