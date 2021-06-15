Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Up to $139.69

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.69, but opened at $143.22. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $139.94, with a volume of 549 shares trading hands.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,519,000 after buying an additional 87,511 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after purchasing an additional 582,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.